Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani is the newly elected president, Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the managing director of Medallion Communications Limited. In this interview with CHIMA AKWAJA, he outlines the vision of his new executive council and collaborative efforts to strengthen the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

In what ways did ATCON contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s telecoms sector?

ATCON is the premier telecom and ICT association in Nigeria with membership spanning 160 companies. We have over the years engaged with the relevant stakeholders in the country to move the telecom and ICT industry forward. Our interventions have helped to advance the telecom and ICT services in the country, consistently leading to an increase in the contribution of telecom and ICT to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the past decades.

Recent financial report indicates that the telecom and ICT industry contributed N2.3 trillion (about 14.3%) to Nigerian’s GDP in the second quarter of 2020. The investment in the telecom and ICT sector has grown to $70 billion by the end of 2019, with $32 billion of that investment happening in the last five years.

ATCON members are responsible for these gains. We have helped to extend telecom and ICT services across the country especially in the rural and underserved areas of the country as well as promote broadband penetration across the country. We have participated in virtually all crucial requests for stakeholders’ intervention by the regulators and government agencies including the recently concluded 2020 to 2025 national broadband plan and the Nigerian national cybersecurity policy documents.

We have over the years being blessed by having the best hands in the industry as our presidents. This includes Engr. Ernest Ndukwe, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and current chairman of MTN Nigeria; late chief Charles Joseph; Engr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the current secretary to the state government of Akwa Ibom state; Engr. Titi Omo Ettu; Engr. Lanre Ajayi and among others. The leadership qualities of these individuals have laid a solid foundation for the association that has continued to grow stronger each year.

How do you intend to help small operators weather the storm and the big ones to do better?

We have always focused on creating a cordial environment where all the service providers irrespective of their size are able to meet and interact on the challenges facing the industry. Every year, we organise several stakeholder’s engagement events where CEOs and top management of the various organisations meet to discuss and review industry pressing issues and how best to work together. These meetings and interactions have helped bridge the gap between the smaller and bigger telecom operators and several joint projects have been initiated at these events. The industry is an ecosystem where we all need one another, and partnership among service providers will continue to be promoted under the new Exco.

Many problems bedeviling the growth of the telecoms sector have been identified over the years such as forex, vandalism, power, multiple taxation among others. Do you have a new approach to solving these problems for more prompt results?

The problems listed have bedeviled the industry for some time but with the interventions we have been doing over the years, there has also been some progress on all the areas listed. For instance, on the Right of Way (RoW) challenges, a lot of progress has been made with the recent confirmation by the minister of Communications and Digital Economy that several state governments have agreed to waive the RoW fees or reduce it to N145 per linear meter.

That is progress which will ultimately lead to rapid deployment of fiber transmission infrastructure across the country. Some progress has also been made with respect to vandalism, with the work done so far on classification of telecom and ICT infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) that will be protected. Progress has also been made in the area of multiple taxations. Unfortunately, the challenges still exist with power supply and Foreign Exchange (forex), but we will continue to work on them.

As service providers, we may need to readjust some areas of our operations to overcome some challenges. For instance, in areas where vandalism cannot be totally prevented, putting in place a redundant network infrastructure so that there will be availability of service at all times is the one way to go. This, however, requires funding.

It is for this reason that a major area the new executives will be focused on is appropriate telecom and ICT industry financing. We have already started the engagement with key government agencies on how the right mix of equity and debt financing can be made available to the telecom and ICT sector including our request that part of the proposed infrastructure fund being put together by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should be allocated to the telecom and ICT sector. We have also called for the establishment of a special bank for the telecom and ICT industry similar to what we have in Bank of Industry (BoI), Bank of Agriculture (BoA) and among others.

What will you say about the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) bill that is yet to be passed into law for many years now?

We commend the efforts put in place to make the CNI a reality and truly appreciate the efforts of the minister of Communications and Digital Economy as well as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in this regard. We believe the bill will be passed into law in the coming months.

Nigeria is currently working on many projects particularly, the broadband target and the digital economy agenda, how can ATCON support these?

ATCON has been part of all these projects from conceptual stages once the regulator and government agencies involved brings the initiative to the notice of ATCON. Our opinion and suggestions have always been sought in the development of the operating policies and framework for these projects and we will continue to do so. We have provided our opinions and suggestion to the relevant authorities and will continue to do so using the official channels given for that purpose.

We have realised that a constructive engagement with the relevant government agencies helps to reduce friction and ensure that areas of disagreement on any policy or guidelines are resolved in a timely manner. We changed our approach in engaging with the government from being confrontational to cordial meetings where we point out the social-economic benefits that having a robust telecom and ICT infrastructure in the various states brings to the people of the state. This has made the state government to now see telecom and ICT service providers as partners in the provision of dividends of democracy to the citizens and who should be supported to establish services in the various states. This has been a win-win for all parties involved.

What are the key agendas you are bringing on board for ATCON members?

The new executive council will continue the great work the immediate past executive did. The new exco will address three main areas: strengthening the secretariat for more efficient service delivery; strengthening the membership for growth and; strengthening the telecom and ICT space for better service delivery to the subscribers.

We will modernise the operations of the secretariat to be in line with present day realities for efficient and cost-effective operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that organisations should be structured for remote operations when it becomes impossible to work in a physical office location. We will be upgrading our secretariat infrastructure to ensure that operations and meetings can happen remotely including future Annual General Meetings (AGMs) if needed.

We will also ensure the secretariat staff are well trained and equipped to be able to handle the changing and progressive nature of membership and the industry in general. About two years ago, we developed a financial sustainability plan for the association and so far, the implementation of the plan has made the association financially stable and in a good place financially. We will continue with the implementation of the plan.

We will place a lot of emphasis on signing up new membership for the association and also ensure we have events and activities that promote the businesses of our members. We will engage with the various regulatory and government agencies both at the state and federal level to ensure our members’ needs are met and that there is enabling environment for the efficient and cost-effective delivery of telecoms and ICT services in the country.

Our engagement will be firm but non-confrontational to ensure success. We will also encourage corroboration among our members so there is harmony in the industry and progress for all stakeholders. We will be introducing some new membership benefit packages to ensure our members get the best value for their involvement in the association. Our engagement will ensure that new classes of services are introduced to the subscribers at affordable rates while not compromising on the quality of service.