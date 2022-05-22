What makes you feel you are the most qualified person to succeed Governor Masari?

I have never said that I am the most qualified but I’m really qualified considering my years of experience in governance and politics. I have been in government since almost 2000 during the late Yar’Adua’s regime when I served as the General Manager, Katsina Transport Authority, Caretaker committee chairman in charge of Danmusa local government, commissioner of education, the largest ministry and also secretary to the government and jn all these places I did a lot, I set a lot of records that are yet to be matched by anybody. People appreciate it, people talk about it whenever they come and also in this government, apart from being the pioneer chairman of the APC who conducted all the elections and won them 100 percent and also conducted about 10 bye elections in between 2015-2020 with the last bye election in Bakori and we won all the elections. I also serve as secretary to the government under this Masari administration for two terms which means I have the opportunity and privilege of serving as secretary to the government for three different terms and also before then, I served as acting chairman of APP and also treasurer. I was also a lecturer in the university, a teacher in secondary school, in primary school and also headmaster. So I believe in terms of experience, in terms of knowledge of workings of government and so on, we have seen a lot, we have done a lot so I believe I have enough knowledge of governance if given the opportunity to contribute towards improvement and development of Katsina state.

If elected, what will be your priority?

I will seriously improve on revenue generation. It is very clear now the economy of the world at large, Nigeria in particular and by extension Katsina is going down. Therefore, the whole thing is that state governments especially here in the north are finding it difficult to perform, provide for the yearnings of their electorate because we rely on what we get from the federation account which is grossly inadequate. We have to radically change what we are doing now, reduce government expenditure, and make all revenue-generating agencies self-sustaining so that government can stop funding their day-to-day activities or wages. In addition, people must pay taxes. You cannot be a true citizen if you do not contribute to the revenue of your state. I will also insist on discipline. There is gross misconduct in the way we conduct our affairs both as civil servants and as ordinary people. Discipline is the key thing because no matter what you do, when people are not discipline things will not go well. We will improve seriously on education. We believe education is the most important thing that you give to a people. We will encourage key stakeholders to partner government in the area of education. You cannot rely on government alone to provide education from primary, secondary and tertiary. So we have to encourage our people as well as no government can afford to recruit or employ all educated citizens, especially here in Africa, in Nigeria and Katsina where we have a lot of people who have gone to school but don’t have jobs. We will also prioritise entrepreneurship development for youths and the women. We will improve on the way we do our agriculture.

We cannot rely solely on rain-fed agriculture, we will support irrigation farming so we can have all-year round farming. We have many dams in this state; we want to improve on irrigation farming. We are not saying we can address all these issues finally within the period we are expected to serve within a maximum of eight years but we want to make sure that we have a solid foundation. Then also, in case, we do not pray, this insecurity continue to linger up to the time we come (we hope before then this government will address this issue and get it done but if it is), we will introduce participation of the locals. We will arm the locals, train them, we will control the arms and make sure that in conjunction with the conventional security agencies, we go to these people because what is happening now we wait for them to come, the security agencies don’t go for them but with our locals who know the terrain, who are familiar with the environment, who know quit a number of these criminals I believe if you give them the necessary training, the necessary weapons they can within a short period of time deal with this issue. So we equally address the issue of insecurity because it affect our commerce, it affects our agriculture, it affects our way of life as human beings.

A lot of People believe that because of your closeness with Governor Masari, he ought to have endorsed you as his successor, are you worried that he has not done that?

To me it is undemocratic. You see, I told you I was the party chairman of APC and I was there because i really wanted to ensure that democracy, especially in this democracy we are trying to nurture, you see we will do the right thing. Masari contested along others, what is most important is to provide level playing ground to contestant and because we are able to do that peacefully, at the end of it almost all the other contestant who lost came together and pursued the general election with masari. Personally, I don’t believe even in dialogue to look for consensus. What i said APC should be build on democratic tenets. Democracy to me, what is more important is to allow for election, allow people to choose who they want and if given the chance he will know yes, he is answerable to them so honestly,I’m one of those who discouraged the governor from anointing anybody. We had local government council election recently, we didn’t do that anywhere, we allowed people to chose themselves. If I’m given the same opportunity like the governor, I will not anoint anybody, I will not endorse anybody. What I will do is to allow people to choose.

Almost 10 people are struggling to get your party’s ticket. How optimistic are you that you will trump them all?

Well, we are nine and I believe going by antecedent, going by level of exposure, experience and so on, our relationship with the people and so on, honestly let me tell you, this issue for me to contest has never being from me. For me than two to three years, people are putting pressure on me to come in and contest. I didn’t agree to do that until just about three months back and another thing, most of what you see on ground in terms of offices in terms of billboards, in terms of posters, vehicles branded with pictures and so on, believe you me more than 90 percent of that are done by people. Even this form you are talking about N50million it was purchased for me by some group of people, in fact, some people have to be consoled to exercise patience because some people had already decided to that so I believe we have it. Like I said, we founded this APC, we labour for it, everybody whether elected or appointed under APC that we have not supported, worked for or assisted. So I believe people they way they think, they way they are talking, the way they are coming to us, they are talking about antecedence, they believe one, we have the experience, two we work for the party, for the government and we have been in Katsina all these while. In the last 25-30 years, I have been in Katsina.

Do you think the people of Katsina still believe in APC and would vote for it in future elections?

When we had party registration and the congress, you will think it was general election going on because of the turnout. No government has touched the life of the local people like this Buhari government. The only problem we are having is this issue of insecurity, which is being tackled. Believe me the people of Katsina and other states have no problem with APC. The state government is spending huge amount on insecurity to support security agencies in this fight against banditry and others. This money would have been taking to other sectors such as education, health so with all these challenges we are still able to do alot in water, education and what have you. So people understand and appreciate this, another thing is that we are open, when issues come, we talk to stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders because as a government we have a responsibility to make people understand what policies and challenges the state is faced and how to come out of it. Therefore, they are still with APC.

One key challenge the state is facing is insecurity. Why has the state not been able to address it?

It is not a state issue; security issue is the sole responsibility of the federal government. The federal government employs the security operatives and provide them with necessary gadgets for them to operate. What the state government does is only to provide them with logistics support. Even command, the state government cannot command the security agencies. The security agencies get clearance from the federal government and insecurity is not only in Katsina, it is in virtually in every state of the federation and the Nigerian security agencies in terms of numbers are grossly inadequate. Fighting insecurity requires the collective cooperation of all including the residents who must support government efforts. However, all those involved including the state government, are working relentlessly and we are optimistic that we will see the end of this security challenge.

Do you subscribe to the views that Nigerians should carry arms for self-defence?

There has to be control. You just can’t tell people to buy guns, even in America where people are educated, where laws are there to take care of excesses, you see what is happening so what of Nigeria where people are poor ,uneducated and so on. I do not agree that people should just go to any shop and purchase guns.

What is your take on zoning?

The way Nigeria is, we should practice zoning and respect zoning. It is unfortunate that after fighting civil war and introducing several policies in an effort to unify Nigeria,we are still talking about North, South. Even in the North or in one state we are still talking about somebody from this side and somebody from the other side so we are not yet there that we can say anybody from anywhere can continue to rule.

For me we should respect zoning. The most important thing in leadership is fairness, if we have people in leadership who distribute resources equitably, I believe the issue of zoning will go away but for now, we should practice zoning and respect it. My humble opinion is that APC should respect zoning.