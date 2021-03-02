By Adegwu John |

The newly appointed Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi has resumed duty with a promise to reposition the corps to surpass expectations.

Audi who took over from Hillary Madu in a parade ceremony held simultaneously with this year World Civil Defence Day at the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja said he will focus on deployment of modern security techniques to reduce incidences of crime within the shortest possible time.

During his inauguration, Audi maintained that his leadership will uphold the corps’ tenets, built on the legacies of past administration and break new ground.

He assured that the corps would work with team of experts to ensure digital transformation of the to a world class organisation.

He said that the Agro Rangers Unit of the corps would be fortified with adequate training aimed at protecting farmers against criminal elements in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of ensuring food security for the nation.

“We must explore our full potentials as a paramilitary agency of government and uphold the core values of NSCDC by displaying professionalism and uncommon passion for the security of lives and infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country with property of Nigerians including the protection of critical national assets which are frequently vandalized by unpatriotic elements.

“I shall maintain a high ethical standard to bring about transformational leadership which will rid the corps of impunity, ensure discipline and regimentation , transparent and judicious of funds, accountability and probity in the management of men and resources in line with global best practices,” he said.