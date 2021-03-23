By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Hundreds of Youths from Ayama-Ekede community in Andoni local government area of Rivers State, yesterday barricaded the office of an indigenous oil firm, Green Energy/Lake Oil International Limited over alleged Ill-treatment being meted out to members of the community.

The placard-carrying protesters, who marched through Birabi Street, GRA Phase Two, Port Harcourt where the company’s office is located, caused heavy traffic jam in the area.

Some of the placards read: “We Are Tired Of Unemployment”, “Green Energy, You Failed In All Your Promises”, “We Need Separate GMOU For Ekede Communities”, “We Must Have Our MOU With Green Energy/Lake Oil”, amongst others.

Speaking during the protest, President of Ayama-Ekede Youth Council, Awaji Moroinwon Ete Miller, accused the company’s Community Relations Manager, Mrs. Amachree Ibioku and the company’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Chief Gad Harry of creating confusion and anarchy in Ekede Communities.

Miller also accused duo of being responsible for the termination of pipeline surveillance contract awarded to two prominent indigenes of Ayama-Ekede community.

He said: “Today, we want the whole world to hear us; the excesses of Chief Gad Harry, Mrs. Amachree Ibioku and Green Energy/Lake Oil International. Chief Gad and Mrs. Amachree have been bringing a lot of confusion in our communities.”

Responding, the Assistant Manager, Community Relations, Enyia Goodluck Max, appealed to the youths to nominate a delegation that will meet with the company’s management to discuss and resolve the problems.

Enyia said: “You have every right to protest but in doing so, it must be within the confines of the law. I am appealing that you should nominate about two, three or four persons so that we can sit down and discuss this problem.”