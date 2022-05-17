Former Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr Peter Obi, has assured that he will transform Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing one.

Obi, who gave the assurance while addressing Kaduna PDP delegates and officials at the party secretariat, lamented that Nigeria of today lacks quality leaders, hence the reason the country, though being a great nation, is still in a sorry state.

He said Nigeria and Nigerians today have been thrown into poverty more than any other country in the world coupled with a high rate of unemployment which is largely due to leadership failure.

“Nigeria is only into consumption and sharing with no tangible investment into the future. We have all it takes to be a great country and that is why I am assuring you today that if I get elected as President, I will take Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing country.

“I will also provide natural security by pulling people out of poverty, secure local and state governments and provide needed environment, because if Nigeria is a producing country, we won’t be where we are now.

“We are consuming our future in Nigeria, for every 1k borrowed, 90k is used to service it and Nigeria as at today is owing 58 trillion naira and that is the more reason we must go back to production, invest in youths to be productive.

“The future of our children is in danger if we continue to do things the old way, Nigeria is collapsing and your votes can change the narrative, let’s join hands to build a better future” he said.

The presidential hopeful told the delegates that as Anambra State governor he provided an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. He added that at the end of his tenure, he left no debt behind but left N70billion in the party’s coffers.

He therefore appealed to the Kaduna delegates and Nigerians at large to give him the opportunity to reposition the country.

Responding on behalf of the delegates and state officials, the state chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyet, assured Obi that the state will do the needful and wish him well in his campaign.