BY CHIKA OKEKE and ADEGWU JOHN, Abuja

About 400 residents of ADKAN estate in Gwarinpa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at a risk of impending erosion and other forms of environmental degradation given the illegal construction of buildings on the waterways.

This is even as the residents accused the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) of involvement in land grabbing, adding that they can no longer endure the frustration, hence their decision to speak out about their travails.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of ADKAN Estate Residents Association of Gwarinpa II, Mr Kabir Akanbi lamented that the area which was designed to complement the aesthetic nature of the estate has been sold for commercial purposes.

He appealed to the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola to intervene on the impending crisis and prevent the sale of green areas in the estate, as well as the conversion of most residential buildings for commercial activities.

Reacting, the head of public affairs, FHA, Mr Kenneth Chigelu dissociated the agency from the purported sale of land along the waterways in Adkan Model city estate through the social media, adding that it is a scam that neither originated from the FHA nor its agents.

He said the FHA is currently reviewing a request by the ADKAN residents that the land was given to them verbally by an executive director, adding that allocated plots of land must be signed by the managing director.

According to him, “The recent activity along the axis is as a result of the harmonisation and integration of all allocated plots and physical developments along the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), with ministerial approval; FHA’s jurisdiction does not extend to the ONEX as such authority is vested on the FCDA”.