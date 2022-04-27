Head of Environmental Rights Action (ERA), Bayelsa State Office, Comrade Alagoa Morris, has expressed concern over the indiscriminate and illegal logging in the Niger Delta region, declaring that illegal logging is a huge threat to the ecosystem which is capable of destabilising the food chain in the region.

Morris made this known in a statement issued in Yenagoa after the sensitisation campaign on the importance of tree planting organised by Woso Woso Friends of Okpoama, in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State.

Morris said trees connect the people of the region to nature; provide medicine and food; serves as home to animals; reduce the impact of strong winds and ultimately provide oxygen for human consumption, adding that tree felling should be done in sustainable manner in order to keep the forest intact.

He said the Woso Woso Friends have set an example for other communities to emulate and called on the state and Brass local governments to collaborate with them to plant more trees in other areas to tackle deforestation.

In his remarks, the commissioner for environment, Mr Iselema Gbaranbiri, represented by the director of forestry, Mr Festus Egba, urged the organisers of the tree planting campaign to nurture the trees planted to maturity to reverse the negative trend of deforestation.

The commissioner said the state government had initiated policies and programmes to tackle illegal logging, stating that the impact will be felt in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ibeyanaowei of Okpoama Kingdom, King Ebitimi Banigo who also graced the occasion said he was delighted to see young people show concern for the environment.

He described the Woso Woso Friends as change makers in this era of climate change as world leaders struggle to reverse its impact. Speaking to reporters at the end of the event, the president of Woso Woso Friends, Mr Lucky Sam Igbeta said the initiative was borne out of the desire to to promote environmental sustainability.

He commended commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, Dr David Alagoa for donating a thousand hybrid palm trees to support the initiative and other tree donors for their support.