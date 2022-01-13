One illegal refinery under construction and storage sites for illegally refined petroleum products have been uncovered in Emohua and Ikwerre local government areas of Rivers State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the illegal refinery was uncovered by the chairman of Emohua local government area of the state, Dr. Julius Lloyd, at Rumuji community, following a tip-off.

It was also gathered that the 12 illegal storage sites were uncovered at Isiokpo town, by members of the Taskforce Against Illegal Bunkering set up by the chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike.

Speaking when he led security operatives to raid the site of the illegal refinery under construction at Rumuji, Lloyd regretted the involvement of highly placed individuals and security personnel in the illegal oil bunkering activities.

He stated that the activities of the illegal bunkerers have brought health hazards and economic damages to the people of Emohua local government area and Rivers State in general and called for the intervention of the federal government to ensure that the menace is brought to an end.

The LG boss thanked Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for championing the fight against soot which is majorly caused by illegal oil bunkering activities in the state.

Lloyd stated that the success of the fight against soot depends on the sincerity of federal government controlled security agencies who are empowered to fight oil theft and other criminal activities in the country.

He called for the support and cooperation of community stakeholders, especially in the area of information gathering, to collectively end the soot in the local government area.

