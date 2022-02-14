Following the declaration of DCP Abba Kyari wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for alleged drug peddling, the Nigeria Police Force has arrested him and four other police officers involved in what it called unprofessional conduct and tampering with exhibits.

The police said the suspects were arrested for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.

The concerned officers include DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, ASP John Umoru (at large), Inspr. Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu.

A statement signed by Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, said the arrest of the officers was sequel to pieces of information received from the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on February 10, 2022 and subsequent discreet investigation by the NPF.

The statement added that, “in line with standard administrative procedure of the Force, the Inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba ordered a high-level, discreet, and in-house investigation into the allegations.

“The interim investigations report revealed that two international drug couriers identified as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both males, were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on the 19th of January, 2022 upon their arrival from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

“The arrest led to the recovery of substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from the two narcotic couriers. The operation which was intelligence-driven, was undertaken by a Unit of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).”

The statement also added that, “the Police investigations report also indicted DCP Kyari, who had been on suspension for his alleged involvement in a different fraud case being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), for complicity in the allegation of official corruption, tampering with narcotics exhibit and sundry unprofessional conducts that negate the standard administrative and investigative protocols of the Force as well as extant criminal laws.

“It is to be emphasised that DCP Kyari’s involvement in these allegation occurred while his suspension from service was subsisting.”

The police also confirmed that the suspects have all been, accordingly, handed over to the NDLEA authorities on Monday, February 14, even as the IGP has also formally requested that the chairman and chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency should ensure the identification, arrest and investigation of the agency’s officers who have also been found to be colluding with the international drug cartel involved in this case towards advancing the anti-narcotics agenda of the federal government.