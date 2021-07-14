The International Labour Organisation(ILO) has decried the high rate of child labour in Ondo State, urging media practitioners and the National Orientation Agency(NOA) to support the campaign of total elimination.

The Director of the ILO Abuja Country Office for Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and Liaison office for ECOWAS, Mrs Vanessa Phala, stated this

during a four-day training workshop for medias and NOA in Ondo State on child labour held on Tuesday in Akure.

He said, ” ILO are confronted with the harsh reality that the alarming rate of child labour in the Ondo State may increase if we fail to take ownership of this fight immediately.”

Phala, who was represented by Mrs Agata Kolawole, National Program Coordinator of Acceleration Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chains in Africa (ACCEL)Africa project said that it had became imperatives for media and NOA joined in fighting child labour in Nigeria.

She explained that a joint ILO and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) research indicates a potential increase to the 160 million children worldwide trapped in child labour.

Kolawole said, “Already, 72.1 million of them are found in Africa, where COVID-19 has significantly affected economies and more children are burdened with responsibilities beyond their physical and mental thresholds.

“The impacts of child labour on our collective safety and development cannot be overemphasized.

“Therefore, as custodians of society, it’s our responsibility to secure the future by communicating effectively using a synergy of messaging harmonized into the single ambition to eliminate all forms of child labour in Nigeria by 2025.”