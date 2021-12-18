The Qatari government has made tremendous progress in its quest to effectively reform its Kafala sponsorship recruitment system and practices, a new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has shown.

The report showed new reforms introduced by the Qatari government in its commitment to improve legislation that protects rights of workers, including migrants workers.

The report titled “Progress report on the technical cooperation programme between the Government of Qatar and the ILO” underlines the genuine and transparent openness of the Qatari State as it granted the ILO no-limitation access and collaborative participation in the reform process.

For instance, the report noted that on Access to justice for migrant workers, in 2021, the Qatar Government established an online platform for workers, including domestic workers, to submit complaints online.

The report stated that “For the first time anonymous whistle-blower complaints can also be submitted to the Ministry, including for multiple workers. The ILO and civil society organizations have provided feedback on the platform. Between October 2020 and October 2021, MADLSA received over 24,650 complainants – both online and in person. Nearly 75 percent of these complaints were settled, 24 percent were sent to the Dispute Settlement Committees, and less than one percent are still under review.”

The report also noted that following the removal of the legal requirement for migrant workers to obtain a no-objection certificate from employers to change jobs, many migrant workers have been able to change jobs.

It explained that Over the past year, the Qatari government through the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) introduced several procedural changes to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the process involved in changing jobs, adding that processing times have shortened over the year, following the recruitment of additional staff.

“On 8 September 2020, legislation that reformed a central element of the kafala or sponsorship system – the right of workers to change jobs without their employer’s permission – entered into force. Law No. 19 of 2020, complemented by Ministerial Decision No. 51 of 2020, removed the legal requirement for migrant workers to obtain a no-objection certificate from employers to change jobs.

“In addition, Law No. 18 of 2020 was adopted, introducing legal provisions governing termination of employment. It is important to recall that greater labour mobility is beneficial to both workers and employers. Between October 2020 and October 2021, over 242,870 workers changed jobs.

“A further breakdown of the number of workers who changed jobs during this period shows the following: Out of a total of 344,774 requests to change jobs, 242,870 were approved, 99,814 were rejected and 2,090 were still being processed.

“Approximately 12 percent of those who changed jobs were women, similar to the overall proportion of women in the workforce. Out of the total number of workers who changed jobs, 3,674 were domestic workers (male and female).

“Construction was the sector in which there was the most movement. Because workers’ actual occupation may be different from what is included in the administrative records, there are limitations in the conclusions that can be drawn on labour mobility across occupations and sectors.

Testimonies of the efficacies of the reform gleamed from some African migrants spoken to. A migrant from Kenya noted that he is no longer required to obtain exit permission from his employers as the law on exit permits is in full force.

For migrants who in the past experienced real exploitation on account of different contracts, a domestic worker from Uganda who is on a third tour of work contract in Qatar said she no longer experiences this.

To stem this, Qatar introduced a central contract signing arrangement. This way, once a contract is signed in the original location of the migrant, the contract is immediately transmitted to Qatar and the relevant agency will follow up.

Experts say the ILO report precisely underlines the genuine commitment of the Qatari government to effectively reform its Kafala sponsorship recruitment system and practices, adding that it is encouraging to see, through the report, the genuine and transparent openness of the Qatari State as it granted the ILO no-limitation access and collaborative participation in the reform process. No doubt, migrant workers will continue to enjoy the gains of this reform process.

Deputy General Secretary of ITUC-AFRICA, Comrade Akhator Joel Odigie said African migrants are excited by the changes, especially those who have been victims of exploitation and abuse in the recruitment process to Qatar.

He urged other countries especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia to emulate the reforms being introduced by Qatar.

He said, “We also continue to observe that sponsor or employers, in law and practice no longer withhold or confiscate the passports of migrant workers. Further, Qatar has reformed Occupational Health and Safety regulations and practices in the country as measures to keep accidents at workplaces and sites low. The country also introduced a new national minimum wage last year. To ensure full and effective compliance, penalties for infractions by employers have been introduced. A steady inspection regime has led to the sanctioning of several erring employers and companies, thus driving assisting in the application and enforcement of these reforms.”

At a recent meeting of the African trade Union Migration Network (ATUMNET), which took place in Dakar, Senegal, the group lauded the efforts of Qatar and expressed readiness to continue to support the country to further the reform agenda.

Further, the Network noted that it will always side with genuine efforts to improve law and practices to make labour migration governance fair, just, and progressive. It will also never fail to call out governments that are intransigent to change relative to harmful labour migration practices.

ATUMNET singled out the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States that need to come to do more in collaborative manners to reform their labour migration practices. It expressed its readiness to campaign against the kafala system in these countries and others including taking them before the relevant UN agencies and the International public opinion spaces.