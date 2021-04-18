ADVERTISEMENT

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The appointment of Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, as the pioneer chairman of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has been described as a reward for consistent competence and enduring professional excellence.

The national president of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alh Aliyu Otta Uthman, said this in a statement signed by the union’s spokesman, Abubakar Imam.

Uthman said that the union was not surprised with the appointment of Akanbi considering her deep wealth of experience and exceptional career as an outstanding teacher and accomplished principal of the famous Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Ilorin, from where she was appointed as the Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands.

The IEDPU president added that the appointment was also very significant as it indicated that women who are well educated, competent and determined can go far in public service

He said that the appointment would encourage women to aim higher and pursue their aspirations to the best of their abilities.

He expressed the conviction that Akanbi, would make effective use of her new position towards the restoration of the lost glory of the nation’s post-primary educational system.