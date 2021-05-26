Electricity consumers in some parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital have vowed not to pay electricity bills until the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) ensures regular power supply to their areas.

The aggrieved electricity consumers reside around, Kankatu, Okelele, Jagun, Alawonla/ Dada/ Ayegbami communities in Ilorin East local government area of the state.

The residents who complained of poor power supply by the IBEDC have pasted notice on the walls of their houses, warning IBEDC personnel to steer clear of their areas.

The bold inscriptions on walls of the houses in the aforementioned communities read: “No light, no payment; no to distribution of electricity bills in our area.”

Some of the residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP complained about poor supply of electricity to their areas.

Chairman, Ayegbami Development Association, Malam Issa Salihu said:” Most times, we get about three to four hours power supply whenever we have power supply to our area. The sad thing about the whole issue is that the IBEDC will supply power to our areas a few days to when they will come around to distribute bills.”

Also reacting, the chairman of Ibagun/ Okelele Progressive Union (IPU), Alhaji Kuranga Morogun lamented that all their pleas to IBEDC to improve power supply to their areas had fell on deaf ears.

He said, “Most residents are spending a lot of money on fuel to power their generating sets, yet IBEDC will still bill them for a full month service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All efforts to get the reaction of IBEDC management in Ilorin were futile as a senior staff who pleaded anonymity said: ” We must get clearance from our Ibadan office before we can react to this development.

“However, the allegation against the IBEDC is not totally correct as we have tried to improve on power supply to the areas. Though, we might have not been able to meet the expectations of the concerned people, we are trying our best in the circumstance to ensure regular power supply to every part of Ilorin.”