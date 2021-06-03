A 300-Level student of the University of Ilorin in Kwara State, Omowumi Blessing, has been reportedly raped and killed by yet-to-be identified persons.

The deceased was hacked to death on Tuesday after she was allegedly raped at her residence in Tanke area of Ilorin.

It was gathered that Omowumi who was staying with her elder sister until her death was a student of Agricultural Science Department, University of Ilorin.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

Okasanmi said: “The deceased stayed with her elder sister. The elder sister came back from work at about 06:00pm on Tuesday, saying that she had tried several times to reach the victim on phone but couldn’t as the phone kept ringing. She came back from work to meet the door of her apartment locked and couldn’t gain entry despite repeated knocks on the door.

“She then called some neighbours who helped to break open the door. They all met the deceased lying dead on the floor when they entered with her two hands tied to the back, and her mouth gagged. She was met naked, bruises was noticed on her private part, her mouth was covered among others.

“Also, a note said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message. The people later informed the police at ‘F’ Division Police Station, who discovered the dead body, snapped the picture, and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy.”

The Police spokesman added that the State Commisssioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, has directed immediate investigation and arrest of the attackers.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Ganiyu Abolarin, representing Ekiti State constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, said:” I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of Olajide Omowumi Blessing, a 300 level student of Agriculture Science at the University of Ilorin, who hailed from Oke-Opin in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

“This gruesome murder of Olajide Blessing, who was allegedly raped to death in her home at Tanke, Ilorin, is one death too many.

“I, therefore, urge security agencies to speedily investigate, arrest and prosecute the culprits.”