By Anthony Ada Abraham,

An astute businessman will not put all his eggs in one basket. This was Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu’s response to the popular notion that music is his only business investment.

Dawodu, CEO of KD Records, in debunking the notion pointed out his other investments which he said are doing well at the moment.

The showbiz maestro, who is popularly known as Kristen Dawodu, said: “Most people know me as a music promoter; yes, I have promoted several songs, but I am also a master of ceremony (MC), and a brand influencer. More important, I’m a business-oriented young man who has invested in different areas of the entertainment business.”

He further said: “So, beyond being a showbiz person, I am an entrepreneur, I have founded businesses in different areas of the entertainment sector. For instance, I have a record label, KD Records and I have Kristen Dawodu Media.”

According to Dawodu, who is US-based, he has a real estate business in Nigeria too. “I am also into property investment,” he affirmed, “And this is an aspect of my business that excites me a lot at the moment.”

He is not relenting but continuously working to expand his business empire into new areas, he asserted. “Presently, I am working on other investments. They are still in the works but as soon as I tied up the loose ends, I will be talking about them in detail,” he confirmed.

Of what to expect from him in 2021, Dawodu disclosed: “KD Records will be releasing new albums of our artists years; Kristen Dawodu Media will be opening media offices in the United State and I will be injecting more fund and investment into my property business in Nigeria as well.”

Olugbenga Olufemi Dawodu, whose KD Record is a leading music label and studio in Lagos, is widely acclaimed for his humanitarian activities which had won him several awards and honours including The Carter Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy and Award for Outstanding Philanthropist.

He is renowned for his charity on social media where he gives money to people who are in dire need.

But now, “I am focusing my charity on children´s cause,¨ he avowed.

Continuing, he declared: “I am going to walk my talk, therefore, I will henceforth focuse my future philanthropy on advocating and working towards a better education for Nigerian children.”