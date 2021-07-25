Can I meet you and how about the name Supernova?

My name is Chinenye Joy Nweke, popularly known as Supernova. I’m 22 from Ebonyi State and first child from a family of eight. I’m a graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), where I studied Business Administration. I won beauty pageants at the time as well including Queen of Anambra Heritage despite being an Ebonyi state native. The name, Supernova was influenced by my love for science and by supernova meaning, when the star explodes it is the brightest to that of the sun, so I chose the name to always illuminate the entertainment scene. I am Supernova. My journey into the music world started in 2019 and I already have a few singles to my name already including ‘Badder Than You, Bounce, Key, Moon, Holyshit and Hustle Go Pay and my latest effort, ‘Casanova’.

The song Casanova is from my experience back in 2018. I had this guy I was dating, he was a casanova. One woman was not always okay for him. He was everywhere and always playing with my emotions. Other than that, the song and my songs tells a story as it concerns poverty, maltreatment, discrimination, domestic violence, gender humiliation, and corruption at all levels.

Where do get your inspiration?

Growing up, I always listened to Bob Marley because my Dad always played his songs though he’s late now. So I love his music because it tells stories, he feels the pain of the people, he knows what the masses are passing through. I get inspiration from there. This is what you can associate my music with, the reality and what people go through. I want my music to be loved by all.

I really look forward to working with artistes in Nigeria and internationally; I look forward to working with the likes of 2Baba, Big Wiz, Davido among others. On the female side, for now it would just be me.

As an upcoming artiste what will stand you apart in the Nigeria music industry?

Considering my style of music I would say I’m bringing the future of music to Nigeria. I have different genres of sound including my main one which is Afrobeat, R&B, hip-hop. You will hear trap music instrumentals all embedded in the modern style of music that I would be bringing which is something unique and different. And there’s a message in all my songs, I’m all about good music. I believe I have what it takes to shine in the industry. My music career started in 2019 and I have the passion for it, I’m also here for the money too because I love money as an Igbo girl. So I’m confident, I have the beauty, looking at the sexiness I would be bringing the full package especially how a 21st century female artiste should look. The good songs are there and presently, I don’t think there is any female artiste that is as beautiful as I am or has a good song like I do because my songs are not just about the beat but also good lyrics.

What were the challenges you encountered in industry and did you surmount it?

Music is like a product and as such can be challenging trying to get people to listen to you and love what you do. I’m grateful for the backing and crew I’m working with, Black Celebrity Magazine. They make everything so easy. I almost gave up but I had to tell myself if I stop doing music what else will I do as I didn’t want to go into movies fully though I’m more of a producer than acting. Although doing movies makes me happy but I’m more excited doing music where I fully express myself. Music is the only thing that wakes me up in the middle of the night and if it’s not going well, I will start crying and feel depressed. Music was what made me realise the meaning of ‘never give up’ therefore its gets me uncomfortable when I’m not doing it.

I advise anyone who is coming into the music terrain never to give up, you have to remove making money immediately; develop the passion and let the passion first drive you.

I also feel government or the regulators of the music industry should create an enabling environment for upcoming musicians to thrive because there is no structure out there. It is really difficult for a young musician out there especially a female musician. I see that the industry favours the male counterpart more than the female, maybe because of the Nigerian system but we shall overcome it.

Do you have any project in view?

I have a concert on October 16, 2021 at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. The show is tagged Supernova Live and will feature 2Face, Juliet Ibrahim, Edo Pikin, among others and one notable entertainer one I don’t want to reveal his name now.

How do you marry being a musician and an actress cum producer?

Honestly it’s not easy but I have the best team working with me. They know how to make everything easy and reduce burden. Importantly, I know when to do the music and when I’m needed on movie set. However, at the moment I’m putting doing movies on hold while I concentrate on the music. I love doing movies especially producing, I write stories as well but music is what gets me excited the most and will focus my energy there for now.