Otunba Olasubomi Balogun has said he his committed to the wellbeing of children and to also reduced child mortality rate in Ogun state and Nigeria.

The board Chairman of Tunwase Foundation who was represented by the Group Chief Executive, First City Monument Bank, Mr. Ladi Balogun made the disclosure yesterday during the officials handing over of the Otunba Tunwase Pediatric centre to the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital (UCH) at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

He said the official handing over of the paediatric centre marks a significant milestone to a philanthropic project embarked upon 11 years ago, by Otunba Balogun with the sole objective of providing a world class medical facility to Nigerians, especially to children and for economic development of his fatherland.

Ladi said as you are all aware, the board Chairman of Tunwasw Foundation is a well known statesman, entrepreneur and philanthropist with several charitable projects and programmes for the people of his hometown of Ijebu-Ode, as well as other parts of Nigeria. His philanthropy gestures ranges from the provision of the world class medical facility to education, capacity building, youth empowerment and other socio-economic initiatives, aimed at enhancing the development of humanity and society in general.

“The inspiration by Otunba Balogun to build this great establishment was first inspired when he took over the children’s hospital at the UCH Ibadan, where he was exposed to the true plight of sick children and the high demand for world class medical facility to cater for their needs in a sustainable manner.

“Otunba Balogun had an interaction with the then Minister of Health, late Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti for him, during an event where he was honoured for his philanthropy, the interaction on how to cater for children in need of medical attention later become the brainchild of this N5 billion paediatric centre, which is a prototype of the great Ormond Street Childrens Hospital in London, United Kingdom.”

He added, At the end of its construction, some institutions requested to manage the hospital, but he strongly believes that the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital are in a better position to do that, effectively and further raise its status, considering their respective pedigrees.

“Following the signing of the Momoradum of Understanding, last year by all the concerned parties, the resolution was that while the University College Hospital (UCH) has been mandated to provide clinical services, the University of Ibadan (UI) would engage in research and other academic works, while students from UI would also be involved as part of the training.

” It is our hope that this institution would contribute immensely to the general well-being of all Nigerians and serve as a symbol of great possibilities for all those who look to achieve greatness and give back to their fatherland.”

Earlier in his speech, The Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital, (UCH) Professor, Abiodun Otegbayo said the management and staffs of UCH are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of residents of Ijebu-Ode Community, Ogun state and Nigeria at large.

It is an indisputable fact that health and welfare of society are critical to the development of any community, and we at the UCH are are quite alive to these responsibilities. I want to placed it on records that the UCH is not just witnessing the generosity of the donor, we have received such gestures many years ago, Otunba Tunwase children emergency ward at UCH in Ibadan and he has been funding the ward since then and alot of children had been saved through his generosity.

He said: “‘ As the CMD of UCH, I promise that the same high level healthcare services that are administered at the main hospital in Ibadan, would also be administered at Ijebu-Ode, I also to urged the residents to utilised the opportunity provided by the hospital to enhance their wellbeing and wellness.

“I am also fully aware that the provision of health care facility and accessing it could be difficult, it is therefore, important for me to state that we should subscribe to the National health Insurance Scheme to ensure that individual have access to quality healthcare without straining so much to pay for service rendered. We are all expected to work together in creating a healthy environment for us all.”

Meanwhile, Professor Bolanle Omokodieon, representing the acting Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan Vice Chancellor, Professor Adegbola Ekunola said the donor is a well known person who has done well for UCH and the University in no small measure.

Otunba Balogun is a great father to us at the University of Ibadan, he was the first board Chairman of the University venture and he brought his business acumen to bear when it’s swayed and transform the UI venture into a full fledged business group today, we most thank him for that.

“That was why in 1989 the University of Ibadan e awarded him a degree of honourary doctor of law in recognition of his achievements in business and his contribution to the institution and the social economic development of the citidal if learning. Also in 2018 the University also honour him by maning a multipurpose center after him. We are extremely delighted that we are here at the paediatric centre being taken over by the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital, this is going to be partnership, this is how it’s practice in a developed world where we have alot of hospital and I pray this is going to be one of them.

“The University of Ibadan had run this place before, but now it is going to be run by both the University College Hospital. UCH would run the hospital while medical students would come for practicals in the centre, clinical and other things.”