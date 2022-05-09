Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has promised that his administration will complete all projects under the urban renewal programme within the next one year.

The governor gave this assurance when the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, paid him the traditional visit in Zaria, as part of the Hawan Bariki sallah festivities.

El-Rufai said that ‘’we have just 12 months left to complete our tenure in Kaduna state. I assure you that we will end as strongly as we started.’’

He said that his government will ‘‘leave physical infrastructure, human capital development, governance reforms, internally generated revenues and investments much better than we met them.’’

The governor said that his administration has deep respect for the traditional institution.

El-Rufai recalled that ‘‘we have enacted the Traditional Institutions Law to help modernise the administration of our emirates and chiefdoms, clarify the mode of succession to each of our graded chiefdoms and emirates, as well as reduce the intrusion of caprice into their management.’’

He called on the traditional institutions to mobilise their people ‘‘to vaccinate children and record births and deaths, promote peace, gather information and sustain traditional networks of dispute resolution and communal cooperation.’’