By Solomon Nda-Isaiah and Stellamaries Amuwa,

Mrs Anthonia Oguah is the founder/president of the Annual Ogwashi-Uku Dance Carnival, Delta State. In this interview with Solomon Nda-Isaiah and Stellamaries Amuwa, she advises Nigerian youths to keep working on all the positive sides of life if they must break new grounds.

What inspired you to create the dance carnivals?

ADVERTISEMENT

My inspiration to create fun, and contribute to the peaceful coexistence of the people of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom mostly Inspired me into the idea of a family oriented event that would help Indigenes to visit home on yearly bases in order to remind us of our root.

This is the primary reason that motivated the carnival

How do you feel hosting the 10th anniversary of the annual Ogwashi-Uku Carnival (every 25th December) and the journey so far?

I feel excited, and accomplished hosting the 10th Anniversary of Ogwashi-Uku carnival. I am happy to be a witness to this celebration and thanking God for carrying me this far on this project.

It has been a long road to success but so far, God has been the driver of this project, all these years and I am grateful to Him alone.

What are your plans for the carnival in the nearest future?

My plans for the carnival in nearest future is to take Ogwashi-Uku and Delta state to the highest peak of entertainment by God’s Grace. I see Ogwashi-Uku carnival overtaking all others to become the best holiday Destination spot in Nigeria.

What challenges so far?

The issue of funding and getting sponsorship from corporate organisations is the major challenge so far in hosting this laudable and highly creative event. I have no regrets so far, venturing into hosting the Ogwashi-Uku carnival.

What are your fondest childhood memory?

My fondest Childhood memory is the day my father taught me how to finally cook Ogbono soup successfully without lumps or seeds. Before then, I had attempted uncountable times without success to cook Ogbono despite my mother’s tutorial but when my Father helped me out by teaching me the best method and I got it right made me jump for joy. It was a good feeling’s that can never be erased from my memory

Who is your mentor?

I have several mentors but I admire, strong, brilliant characters a lot and I have a lot of people I admire for different reasons. There are so many wonderful people with different stories that inspires my soul, I cannot attribute my lifestyle and interest to just one person because several people have hit the Success bar a million times through significant and insignificant ways, yet I admire them all . However in the Fashion industry, one Lady Captured my heart so dearly and I am looking forward to my old age Gracefully because of her and the way she carried herself as an advanced Lady before she passed away in 2016. I am talking about Advanced style model and the owner of a Broadway Fashion in Paris,….. Countess Lynn Dell Cohen.

What are your Post Covid-19 measures adopted to move forward?

Hmmm…..In strict adherence to the rules of covid-19, I have adopted all the preventive measures issued locally and internationally. I am compliant because I respect the rule of Laws a lot.

Nose mask

Indeed it is a new normal because it applies in all countries, so no escape root for people like me who doesn’t like discomfort….. Hahahahahahahahahaha

Well, Fashion wise, I am not thrilled about it. It does not promote beauty no matter the cost or material used in producing a nose mask, it can never bring out the beauty of a woman. It is inconveniencing to me

What makes you happy and sweeps you off your feet?

A combination of so many things and situations makes me happy. My case is different from the rest. For instance: A new well fitted outfit brings smiles to my face and inspires me to pose for the cameras and share on social media for comments and admiration….. That’s crazy right? Hahahahahahahahahaha

Another thing that makes me happy and sweeps me off my feet is Bank credit alert though most women loves Bank credit Alert, I am extreme Because, a bank credit alert means calling friends to come over for dinner, shopping together or parting.

I get so excited when the Holy Spirit directs my thought to a new project and reveals to me the way to go about it. And in most cases when that happens, I just smile away into my study and power on the new concept (Inspiration). God is Good , and I am grateful for all he has inspired in me.

Tell us a little about yourself?

I am married to Enuma Oguah and we are blessed with a set of Triplet who are 16yrs old

How do you unwind?

At the moment due to the many projects I am involved with, I unwind by being in my me-time, with no stress, no disturbance, just me in my Bedroom, which is like my sanctuary … neat, beautiful, feminine and welcoming at all times. I love my me-time a lot.

What genre of music do you listen to and why?

I don’t have a favorite song or music because I am musical by nature. I can listen to any beat and dance extremely well to any music or beat

What would be your highest point in life?

My highest point is the success of Ogwashi-Uku carnival, a project that many believed would not seen the daylight, but in the End, it exceeded expectations determination to excel but first of all the determination to try.,….. just like I tried my thoughts and it worked magically for me

What is your advise to Nigerian Youth?

My advice to the Nigerian youth is for them to keep exploring the innate talent that God almighty deposited in them.

Keep working on all the positive sides of life because one day your little effort will smash new records that would create a Paradise.