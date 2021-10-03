Former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed he was healthy but only undergoing physiotherapy in London.

He made the disclosure at the weekend while in London while addressing the northern caucus of the House of Representatives who paid him a get-well visit.

Tinubu, who was dressed in Kaftan and a red cap, has been in the United Kingdom for about three months after undergoing knee surgery. He, however, described the physiotherapy as gruesome.

“Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu’s health had become a subject of controversy of late but in a statement on July 31, 2021, his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said though the former governor was out of Nigeria, he was not hospitalised as claimed by some persons.

“He (Tinubu) is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly,” he said, adding that his boss was “hale and hearty.”

Since he arrived in London, Tinubu’s London home has somewhat become a Mecca of sort with visits from President Muhammadu Buhari; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Others who visited Tinubu include a former governor of Ogun State and incumbent Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Borno State and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima; and member representing Gubio, Kaga and Magumeri Federal Constituency of Borno State, Hon. Usman Zanna.

Also on the list are Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat; Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Tayo Ayinde; Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Soyannwo; Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab; former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire.

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru; Senator Adeola Solomon Yayi from Lagos West; Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti Central; Senator Adelere Oriolowo from Osun West; and Senator Mohammed Sanni from Niger East also visited the ex-Lagos governor in London, among other top politicians and office-holders in Lagos and beyond.