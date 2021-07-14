Founder and executive chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Muhammadu Indimi, has expressed gratitude to the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for conferring an honorary doctorate degree on him.

The university recently conferred Doctorate Degree of Science, Honoris Causa, on Indimi for his contribution to society and national development.

The chancellor of the university, His Royal Eminence Alhaji (Dr) Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, presented the degree during the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony held on Thursday July 8, 2021, at the university campus in Lagos.

According to the university, the conferment is in recognition of Indimi’s commitment to the development of education, advancement of knowledge and humanity in Nigeria.

While lauding Indimi for his philanthropic gestures, UNILAG said it is aware of the many lives, the business mogul has influenced positively through philanthropic gestures and various interventions to support education in Nigeria.

In his acceptance, Dr Indimi expressed his gratitude for the award: “I am truly honored and humbled by this award and recognition for my modest contribution to the development of education, society and our nation. It is indeed a pleasure to receive this Honorary Doctorate degree from such a great institution.’’

An astute businessman and great philanthropist, Dr Indimi’s humanitarian gestures cut across education, health, housing and social welfare. Over 1,000 students in universities across Nigeria have benefitted from his scholarship scheme.

Last year, Oriental Energy Resources Limited built a multi-million Naira Empowerment Centre in Mbo Local Government in Akwa Ibom State as a sustainable enterprise and viable income generator for the youths.

Recently, the company also donated a state-of-the-art Science Laboratory Complex to Community Grammar School, Ebughu in Mbo Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the Muhammadu Indimi Foundation, 100 houses were built to accommodate 600 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bama, Borno State.