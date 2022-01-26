Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya has expressed satisfaction with the performance of students from the state in external examinations.

The governor who made the expression in a message issued by his spokesperson Isma’il Uba Misilli on the occasion of the 2022 International Day of Education claimed that the development followed his administration’s policies on education in the state.

He said his government at its inception declared a state of emergency on the education sector saying a lot had been achieved now in the state especially in basic education through putting up classrooms, laboratories, libraries and provision of necessary infrastructure needed for good and sound quality education.

While commending the theme of this year’s celebration, “Changing Course, Transforming Education”, Governor Inuwa said with the measures put in place, his administration has indeed succeeded in changing the negative narrative hitherto associated with especially the basic education in Gombe State.

