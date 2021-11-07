Former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has told members of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Minna that he was interested in the progress of the university over the years.

Babangida, who received the council on a visit, expressed delight with the visit, saying he had tremendous interest in the growth of the university.

He said he was proud of the institution which he noted had been doing well, assuring that he would do his best to ensure that it remains an example to emulate.

Speaking during the visit, the pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Prof. Olu Obafemi, who led the delegation to the residence of the former president expressed delight at meeting the General whom he described as a man of wisdom and a frontline patriot.

Prof. Obafemi said Gen. Babangida is a pillar to the growth of FUT, Minna and that he remained a patriarch to the institution, which has evolved to become one of the best in the country.

“I am confident that the university you nurtured is growing in leaps and bounds and it is not disappointing you,” he told IBB.

The chairman of council also expressed gratitude to Gen. Babangida on the building housing the university’s campus radio, Search FM 92.3, donated by his son, Dr. Muhammad Babangida.

He pleaded with their host to use his influence to further help in making the university more secure to ensure unhindered academic progress.