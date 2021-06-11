Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning his fifth European Championship with unbridled enthusiasm.

“I am at this Euros as if it were the first. I feel as motivated or more motivated than I did in 2004 at my first European Championship,” the 36-year-old told the Portuguese federation’s magazine ‘360’ on Thursday.

“We are the defending champions and we are again among the contenders for the trophy.

“There is no point in promising titles or making predictions. What I can promise is that we will go into every game to win,” the Portugal Captain added.

The defending champions begin their tournament against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

Four days later, Germany will be their opponents in Munich. Ronaldo’s side then face world champions France in Budapest on June 23 in their final Group F game.

“These are the opponents we have been drawn to play against. We respect all the teams,” Ronaldo said of the tough group. “There are no easy games.”

Along with former France international Michel Platini, Ronaldo is the top scorer in European Championship history with a total of nine goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Portuguese completed a final training session in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to their Euro base in Budapest.