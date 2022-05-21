The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Prof Nora Ladi Dadu’ut, has said that she is not fighting with her home state governor, Simon Lalong.

Nora, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state made this known while addressing newsmen in Jos.

She said Governor Lalong has always supported her politically and that she respects the governor so much adding that there was never a time she fell apart with the Governor.

“I want to use this opportunity to clear the air on an ongoing rumours and unverified reports carried by some online and electronic media alleging that I am seeking re-election and have been denied the opportunity by some major political actors in the state, and that I was attacked and threatened to backdown from the race of the Senatorial seat.”

“I Senator (Prof) Nora Ladi Daduut want to emphatically stress that I have never contemplated seeking re-election at any point in time, nor endeavoured to procure a nomination / Interest form for the Plateau South Senatorial District race.”

“Secondly I have never informed anyone that my life was threatened because of the Senatorial seat I currently occupy,” the Senator said adding that, “What happened in Namu District of Quaanpan Local Government Council on the 28th April 2022 was an act of criminality by hoodlums, dissident enemies of progress and detractors protesting the arrest of some suspected criminals and unfortunately, my entourage including that of the members of the NUJ who went to cover my event got caught up in it.”