Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has debunked online publications that he will jettison the zoning system in preference to a more qualified candidate.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement said he is a law-abiding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cannot descend this low, by going contrary to what the party has laid down.

The governor said, “I don’t have an idea of what they are talking about. As a loyal party man, I am bounded by the APC’s modus operandi, in which case, its the party in the state that has the responsibility to decide how my successor will emerge and not me.

“No one single-handedly gave me the party’s ticket before my emergence. My candidature was a product of a transparent and fair party process. So, it is only fair that I allow the party to do its work.”

He said that the author of the story wrote from his imagination as it lacked substance as well as merit, and was more of speculations. According to him, the report is so malicious and an attempt to distract the attention of APC members and the general public.

The governor urged Nigerlites to disregard the report by mischief makers and rumour mongers, even as he reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, assuring all members of the Party in the state, of a level playing field for all aspirants.

He added that the party constitution is supreme and will abide by its tenets and other resolutions of the party.

The governor maintained that he will remain focused and continue to serve the people with commitment.

Governor Sani Bello urged the media to always cross-check facts, before going to the press, as his office is always open to genuine information seekers.