Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has distanced himself from promotional activities linking him with the 2023 presidential election.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, said he had nothing to do with the pseudo campaigners.

In the last two weeks, campaign posters and fliers urging Akeredolu to contest the next presidential election have dotted a section of the social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest poster depicted an Akeredolu/Buni joint APC ticket. Alhaji Mai Mala Buni is the governor of Yobe State and doubles as chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

But Akeredolu’s spokesperson described the development as a “needless distraction’’.

“Undoubtedly, the development is no less a needless distraction. Even though Mr Governor’s constitutional right, qualification and competencies are not in doubt, this does not represent in any manner, his immediate political disposition.

“For emphasis, Governor Akeredolu who has just been re-elected wishes to be left to focus on deepening good governance in Ondo State.’’