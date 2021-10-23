One of the frontline candidates in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, said as graduate of law, he is now learned and qualified to govern Anambra State and that victory was sure for him in the poll.

Ubah, who stated this during a chat with journalists after bagging a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from the Baze University Abuja, on Saturday, said in terms of popularity and general goodwill from Anambarians across the three senatorial districts in the State, he was far ahead of other candidates.

“As through the Grace of the Almighty God and goodwill of electorate in Anambra State, put the Young Progressives Party (YPP) on the national political landscape in the 2019 general elections, so it will be for the party through my candidature in the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“All required contacts, campaigns, networking and even door to door consultations have been made with deserved assurances from people that the votes on that day are surely for me.

“This is not about grandstanding but about the love already shown by Anambarians for my aspiration,” he said.

When asked to comment on a comment made by one of the contenders for the Anambra governorship seat few weeks ago that he (Ubah) is not educated enough to govern the state, he responded saying such remarks were not unexpected in politics.

“The person who said so did it out of fear of defeat already starring him in the face. I’m not just an educated person like the contestant attacking me but a learned person as a qualified lawyer as attested to by the convocation ceremony which took place today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In any case, Anambarians know the person they want for the job, who based on information we have gathered from the campaign field, must be an all-rounder which I believe is me,” Ubah added.

Ubah, who is the Senator representing Anambra South in the Senate, also called on the federal government to make private universities beneficiaries of TETFund interventions given to public higher institutions, since they are in no small way adding value to knowledge acquisition at that level and invariably enhancing the standard of education in the country.