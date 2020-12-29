ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has denied allegations that he is currently on medical tourism to the United States, stressing that he is visiting the US to see his children while on his annual vacation.

Gov Sule made the clarification while appearing as a guest on Channels Television, monitored in Lafia.

The Governor, who was visibly amused by claims that he abandoned hospitals in his state for medical tourism in the US, explained that he usually go on annual vacation in December and takes the opportunity to spend time with his family in Houston, Texas.

Engineer Sule explained further that while on vacation in the US, where he has stayed for quite a while, he equally uses the opportunity to carry out routine medical checkups.

“My trip here has nothing to do with my health. I’m here on my annual vacation. You know, I used right here in Houston and my doctors are here.

“Usually, I carry out my medical checkups even while I was the MD of the Dangote Group. There is nothing wrong with my health. I have just finished my routine medical checkups, dental check, eye check and everything went perfectly,” the Governor said.

While dismissing insinuations that he travelled to the US on medical tourism, Engineer Sule said he has a medical doctor at the Government House who conducts regular medical checks on him, adding that even recently, his wife gave birth to a set of twins at a hospital in Abuja.

He explained further that since he has his family members living in Houston, whenever he visits the US, usually in December while on his annual vacation, he uses the opportunity to meet his longstanding medical doctor and to carry out routine medical checkups as well.