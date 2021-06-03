One of those in the race for the Anambra Government House, Paul Orajiaka, has said his passion for the development of the state was his drive for the office.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the disclosure Wednesday at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja where he had gone to submit his governorship nomination form.

Orajiaka, who is also a businessman, said the state has enormous potentials that are waiting for an ingenious individual like himself to tap in order to develop the state.

He added that his foray into politics was not about personal aggrandizement but service to the people.

He further stressed that, “I believe that with the huge human and natural resources available to this country and my state, our people should not be suffering as they are today”.

“As someone with a humble beginning who has grown little seed money into a very high business enterprise, I believe that I can make a big difference in managing the resources of my great state and make it the envy of other states.”

Furthermore, the governorship aspirant noted that if elected into office, he would give priority to security, health, electricity, employment, education, and road infrastructure.