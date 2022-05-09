Rivers State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared himself the presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled to hold on May 29, 2023.

Wike made the declaration yesterday at a special thanksgiving service to mark last Friday’s Supreme Court judgement that returned 17 oil wells to Rivers State. It was held at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Port Harcourt.

The governor stated that conspiracy from PDP members, including members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, will not stop him from winning the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “My Lord Bishop, you said I am presidential aspirant, I am not. I am the candidate of PDP. Rivers State has come of age. I will win and I will win and I will win this election.

“Even those of you who don’t believe, it is unfortunate for you. If you like, those of you who said you are delegates from Rivers State, you will vote another person, you vote is in vain because no aspirant will defeat me in this election. Not one.

“Wherever they are, I don’t give a damn. Whatever conspiracy; whether you are National Working Committee, it is your business. All those people who are fighting me, they are having problems. You think it is my mouth; fight me, you fight yourself.

“I am happily going everywhere, campaigning and enjoying my life and you are suffering from high blood pressure. I don’t go with any doctor, but they are going with their own doctors, because they don’t know what will happen.

“I have no media team, I have no strategy team, the only media team I have is God. That is the only thing I have; I don’t have any other thing. All those who are moving, they say they are North, they are South, they are East, they are West; they should have known my history well and have known Rivers State.

“We don’t put hand and fail. All those conspirators, they know that they have already failed,” he said.