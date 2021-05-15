By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

The prime suspect in the murder of Miss Iniubong Umoren, the 26-year-old University of Uyo (UNIUYO) graduate of Philosophy, one Uduak Frank Akpan, has confessed killing her, saying he was ready to take the same punishment, if found guilty.

Iniubong Umoren was lured, raped and eventually killed for a phony job offer in Uruan local government area of the state by her supposed employer, Uduak Frank Akpan.

The suspect, 20, was paraded along with his father by the commissioner of police, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo yesterday following calls, according to the CP, that the suspect had committed suicide in police custody to shield other accomplices.

The commissioner, who said he was under pressure from within and outside Nigeria to reveal the truth behind the rumour, described the allegation as unfounded and blamed the social media for the spread.

“I had been inundated with several calls from all over the world that the prime suspect in the murder of Miss Iniubong Umoren had committed suicide in police custody”, he said, wondering how a suspect could kill himself using his trousers as a suicide rope in a police cell where wearing of trousers is prohibited.

He said in the investigation so far, no mass grave had been discovered in the compound of the incident and promised that diligent prosecution would follow while the case would be transferred from the homicide section to the director of Public Prosecution (DPP) when all angles in the matter have been fully explored.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect, a 200-level Public Administration student of Obong University, a private institution in Etim Ekpo local government area, admitted to killing the girl in self defence after she accepted his proposal for consensual sex but turned around to attack him with a stabiliser when he tried to bring a condom.

He said: “When I met her, I asked whether she would like to work in a hard drug farm and she agreed.

“When we got to the house, I asked her for sex and she agreed and insisted that I use condom. It was when I tried to remove the condom that she picked up the stabilizer and hit me and I started bleeding from my head. “At that point, I grabbed the stabilizer and also hit her, trying to make her submit.

“It was not my intention to kill her, but if at the end of everything I am found guilty, I am also ready to die”, he said.

On the allegation of other shallow graves, clothes, books and NYSC shoes discovered in the compound, the suspect denied that they belong to those he had killed earlier.

“The NYSC shoes belong to my mother and we use it for farm work. The books belong to me and my sister”, he said, adding that the late Iniubong was the only lady that died among the six he had lured and slept with, using phony job offers as bait.

He said he killed the late Iniubong in anger, after several rough experiences he had in the hands of those he described as “runs-girls and prostitutes”.

Meanwhile, the remains of the late Iniubong were interred yesterday in her village in Oruk Anam local government area amidst tears and kind words from school mates, family members and sympathisers.