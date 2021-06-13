Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has declared his readiness to embrace any meaningful solution that would end the insecurity challenge in the state.

He spoke in his Democracy Day broadcast to the people of the state yesterday, even as he appealed to aggrieved political leaders to maintain peace and support reasonable dialogues to tackle the insecurity challenge.

He said; “May I use the occasion of this Democracy Day to appeal to everyone to sheath his sword. I believe that as brothers and sisters from the same state, we can resolve our differences amicably without resort to violence. Imo State has been known as the bastion of hospitality and peace.”

He added that insecurity is not peculiar to Imo State, noting that no administration can achieve much in the face of insecurity.

He maintained that peace is critical to the development of the state, noting that it was time to restore the state to normalcy.

The governor said; “Let me reiterate here that we need peace for development. We should not be frittering our scarce resources in the management of security crises. You can bear me witness that the achievements we recorded in our first year in office would not have been possible under this kind of hostile and volatile atmosphere. We, therefore, need to move past this and take back our state”.

He said insecurity had contributed to loss of state earnings, adding, “We should collectively come together to rebuild our state and build its economy. With what has happened, investments are jeopardised and may soon take flight. Our youths are losing the few jobs they had. This should not be the legacy we should leave for our children.”

The governor who blamed aggrieved leaders for fuelling the present insecurity noted that the government’s White Paper on the judicial commission of inquiry on land use and related matters investigating them may have escalated the problem in the state.