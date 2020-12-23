Anthony Joshua has set his sights on a world heavyweight title showdown with fellow Briton Tyson Fury in June after revealing on Tuesday that he is ‘keen’ for the fight to take place.

Joshua was criticised by WBC champion Fury for not showing enough commitment to the contest after successfully defending his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against Kubrat Pulev earlier in December.

But the 31-year-old has confirmed talks are underway over the eagerly-anticipated fight.

“I’m ready, I’m keen. The next fight I want is Tyson Fury, for the undisputed championship of the world,” Joshua told Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

“I’m having direct conversations now with my management team looking at the best way to put a package together for 2021 and hopefully it will be done.”

Joshua has no intention of backing down from the Fury clash, although hurdles in the way of the super-fight include his WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and another possible meeting between Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Asked when and where he expected the fight to take place, he added: “I think maybe June. It needs a bit of time. I promise you conversations and face-to-face meetings are happening with representatives of my team and Tyson Fury’s team.

“The possibilities of it being in this country are down to the pandemic and how that shapes. For me I am not too fussed where it is. I just want the fight.”