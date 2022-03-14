Cross River State governor Ben Ayade has dispelled rumours in some quarters that he is not a registered member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is sequel to rumours in the state that the state governor had denounced his membership of the APC which he had defected to from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to complete his tenure as governor of the state.

The rumour followed the judgement of the Abuja Federal High Court which sent the Ebonyi State governor David Umahi packing out from the Government House because he defected from the PDP to the APC.

However, Ayade in his Facebook account asked everyone not to listen to mischief-makers who cloned his Facebook post claiming that he is not a registered APC member.

In his Facebook account Ayade said, ” l am a bonafide and registered member of the APC. Stop the cheap propaganda aimed at wooing APC members to PDP.”

Recall that the PDP instituted a case in October 2021 against some governors of the APC who left the PDP for ruling APC in 2021.

The PDP had in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021 in Abuja High court prayed the court to send the Cross River State governor, Senator Prof Ben Ayade and his deputy Prof Ivara Esu packing for leaving the PDP, a party under whose platform the duo won gubernatorial polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, the APC, and Gov. Ben Ayade among others are defendants in the suit.

The PDP led counsel Emmanul Uka, SAN has argued that Governor Ayade should be serve with same measure of punishment served to the Ebonyi State governor David Umahi. The case is scheduled for hearing on March 30, 2022.