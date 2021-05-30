President Muhammadu Buhari is relieved that the Greenfield University students freed on Saturday are now home safe after a 40-day ordeal in captivity.

Once again, the President condoled with the families of the students and staff that were killed by the abductors.

The President assured that federal government will continue to work with State Governments to step up the protection of lives and property across the country, including educational institutions and other vulnerable targets.

Kidnapping is a serious crime and a gross violation of the rights of fellow citizens; President Buhari assured that kidnapping and all other forms of criminality will continue to be met with zero tolerance by security agents.