DMW boss, Davido has dubbed himself as the biggest artiste in the country “in terms of everything” there is to be won and achieved.

Davido who is an American – born Nigerian Afrobeats artist will release his 4th Studio Album today.

The 27-year-old David Adedeji Adeleke who has built an international career on songs about love made the declaration during a chat with media personality, Bolanle.

Bolanle had in the course of their conversation asked the Nigerian music sensation who he thinks is the biggest artiste in the local industry and he promptly responded by saying: “ I am the biggest artiste in the country.”

When asked how he arrived at his judgement , he simply said, “everything”.