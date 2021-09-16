Former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has explained the reasons why he rejoined the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Fani-Kayode was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Yobe State governor and caretaker chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni, and Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

According to the former minister, he was led by the spirit of God to rejoin the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings, but I’ve made a choice, I believe I’ve been led by the Spirit of God and I will fight for what I believe is right within this party as I would anyway. I will never give up on my core values and principles.”

Elaborating further on why he joined the ruling party, he said: “Why not? The point is that I felt that this was the appropriate time to do the right thing, to put Nigeria first, and to appreciate the efforts that have been made, particularly in the last couple of years in terms of security, fighting insurgency, fighting terrorism, and most importantly, is the appreciation of the fact that we must remain one as a nation, build bridges, work together to move the country forward.

“The efforts of the governor of Yobe State, the governor of Zamfara State, and several others, including the governor of Kogi and a number of others in their respective states and in moving this country forward and helping Mr. President move this country forward, cannot be ignored.

“It’s very important for us to appreciate the fact that when we see that there are good things that are happening, we appreciate those good things, it’s not always negative and when the time is right, we change direction to join forces and join hands to move the country forward.”

He also disclosed that he was instrumental in the defection of Ebonyi, Cross River, and Zamfara governors to APC.

Fani-Kayode also stated that he was wooing governors of Enugu, Oyo and Bauchi States to join the APC.

He stated, “If you ask my friend and brother, Governor Matawalle here, there are many people within the PDP, who do not want to come over to the APC, I can tell you that, I was there and very instrumental when Governor Umahi joined the APC.

“I was there and very instrumental when Governor Ayade did the same thing. I was there and very instrumental when my friend and brother, governor of Zamfara, Governor Matawale did the same thing.

“There are many others, some of the most remarkable men in this country are still within the ranks of the PDP, it’s our job to try to win them over. Now, if you don’t mind me mentioning names, somebody like the governor of Enugu State, the governor Oyo State, and of course, my good friend, the governor of Bauchi State, great friends of mine, and I sincerely hope that they too may end up coming in this direction.

“But whether they do or not, the most important thing is that we work together as a people, as a country, and move our country together and fight and kill the terrorists and put to shame the foreign elements and I emphasise that word, foreign elements, that want us to end up fighting one another in this country and turning our country into a massive refugee camp.”

Asked how did the President receive Fani-Kayode, Governor Buni said: “he received him very well and, you know, Mr. President is a magnanimous leader, who shares his vision with anybody who is looking towards greater Nigeria. So, he’s happy and he received him very well, he commended his courage.”