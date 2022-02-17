The Chief Imam of Jema’a Emirate in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Sheikh Adam Tahir, is dead, aged 130 years.

Late Sheikh Tahir died in Kaduna on Wednesday evening after a brief illness.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the deputy Chief Imam of Jema’a, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir D. Kassim, said the late Imam who spent many years leading the Jumu’at prayer at Kafanchan Central Mosque was a devoted, pious Muslim and a role model.

In his condolence letter, the Emir of Jema’a in Kafanchan, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammad II, described the death of the Imam as a loss to the entire Jema’a Emirate and the people of Southern Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The condolence letter signed by the Traditional Council secretary, Alhaji Yakubu Isa (Dokajen Jema’a), expressed shock over the demise of the Chief Imam and one of the kingmakers in the Emirate.

Ibrahim Adam Tahir, one of the sons of the late Imam told journalists that their late father gave birth to 50 children but eventually survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren and over 200 great-grandchildren.

Also speaking on his death, Alhaji Alkassim Sherreef, the chairman of Kaduna Football Association (FA) who said the late Imam was his uncle, described him as a good man who has helped several people to acquire Islamic knowledge.

The late Imam has been buried on Thursday morning in Kafanchan according to Islamic rites and witnessed by a mammoth crowd of well-wishers.

ADVERTISEMENT