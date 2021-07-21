Billionaire businessman and proprietor of Pacesetters Schools, Abuja, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has said a tending video where a man of Esan extraction poured invectives on the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Oba Ewuare II, should be ignored.

He said the Esan and Afemai hold the Benin monarch and Governor Godwin Obaseki in high esteem.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the September 2020 governorship election said there is no doubt that the Esan and the Afemai draw their linage from the respected Benin Kingdom and therefore they are brothers and sisters with the Bini people.

Imansuagbon in a statement made available to newsmen said Esan world over pledged their loyalty to the Oba of Benin and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While noting that the viral video was provocative, he added that the comment does not represent the Esan people or any well-meaning Edo State indigene.

Part of the statement reads: “I was shocked on watching the video and hearing the rubbish the lunatic was saying. The Esan and the Bini are brothers. It is a fact that was passed to us from generation to generation and nothing can change that. Whatever he said should not be taken serious.

“Giving him such level of recognition by listening to his rubbish talk is making him feel important. He should just be ignored for who he is.

“I will also like to seize this opportunity to call on his family to take him for psychiatric test so as to get to the foundation of his problem and save him from destruction.”

“At this period in the history of Edo State we need one another because in unity lies our strength to build a greater Edo State for all, “ he said.

