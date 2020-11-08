By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Few days to the Inauguration of Godwin Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Phillip Shaibu for another 4 years in office, former governorship aspirants and educationist, Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon, weekend assured voters at his Ewohimi community that Obaseki would fulfil his campaign promises to them.

Imansuagbon, who stated this at his Ewohimi home, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo state, when he hosted hundreds of party’s supporters, said it was in appreciation and to thank the people a for voting massively for Obaseki and his deputy in the September 19th, governorship election in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The occasion was attended by members of the party from wards 1-4 who were lavishly treated to food and drinks by Imansuagbon who urged the people to continue to support the governor’s efforts in moving the state forwards.

On the side-line, the politician also appealed to youths of the community to shown any act of violence and confrontation against men of the Nigerian police force even as he also called on the police to be civil and adhere strictly to their professional calling.

He said: “ Iam here with leaders of this local government especially from wards 1 to 4 to say thank you to those who voted Obaseki again to power. I told the governor I was coming and he equally asked me to thank the people on his behalf. We give all the glory to God for the victory at the poll”

“You can see all the excitement, and feasting, the gusto, so we are very happy. We are here again to say to Ewohimi people that never again will they be a confrontation between the police and the youth. Ewohimi is a peaceful society. I have called on the youths never to fight the police; the police must be given their honor, respect and dignity they deserve”

“And to the police, don’t abuse the rights of the people. To whom much is given much is expected, don’t be trigger happy, together with the police we can build a strong and virile police and society. We have made a declaration that the police are our friends. He added.

Recalled that Imansuagbon, one of the front-line governorship aspirants had in a few hours before the PDP primaries bowed to suffocating pressure from power quarters and stepped down for Godwin Obaseki.