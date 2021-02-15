By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Former Edo state Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Aspirant, Ken Imansuagbon, yesterday has decried what he described disturbing spate in insecurity in across the country occasioned by the murderous activities of killer herdsmen.

Imansuagbon, popularly known as ‘rice man’ however called on all well-meaning people to “join and support the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki in ensuring that the state is safe for all.”

He made the call Sunday evening, February 14th, 2021, on the occasion of his been honoured with the award of Most Viable Man in Edo State by the Edo Legacy Foundation.

The PDP chieftain who was represented at the event, by Edo state former commissioner of Higher Education, Hon Sylvester Ewanehi said: “As citizens, we must collaborate with the state government in ridding the state of criminal elements in our midst so that peace and development can strive.”

On the award he said, “I am extremely honored to receive such an important award today. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition. I am very sure that every other recipient equally deserves this prestigious award.

“Specifically, I want to say it is a great honour to be bestowed such honour alongside one of Africa’s greatest philanthropists and successful business icon, Sir (Chief) Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion and other recipients.”

He poured encomium on the Edo Legacy Foundation, organisers of the award ceremony: “It is a memorable day for me to be honoured as the Most Viable Man in Edo State courtesy of the Edo Legacy Foundation, a group made up of credible individuals whose verdict cannot be faulted.

“Infact, I agree to honour this invite as a result of the high rating that I give the organisers who have always exhibited act of honesty in all their award programmes. As you know today’s edition of the awards program is the 17th in the series. This surely goes to show that the brains behind it are dedicated to the course of achieving brilliance in their endeavours.

“I must confess that the honour been bestowed on me today by Edo Legacy Foundation will go down in history as been the second time in less than ten years that they will accord me such a honour. I got a similar recognition from them some nine years ago.”

He added: “Apart from this award been a honour to me it is also a challenge for me to do much more. I cling on to this and with due respect I promise not to let the people down whenever the opportunity presents itself. I remain a promise keeper.

“My promise to organisations like Edo Legacy Foundation that are keen on establishing a stable and decent system is to accord them all the support and also establish an enabling environment that they need to keep on doing their good job.

“Edo Legacy Foundation’s idea of building a class of achievers that will take the state on the journey of good governance and accountability is well noted and shall be further deepened in due course.”