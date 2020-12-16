By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governorship aspirant of the party, Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon on Wednesday described children as Nigeria’s greatest potentials and gift that must be adequately harnessed for future growth and development.

Imasuagbon stated this when he and members of his family feted children at IDP camp at Ohogua with food items, cash and drinks worth several millions of naira as part of the Christmas celebration and 25th anniversary of their marriage.

This is as indications emerged that the over 3,500 inmates of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) located at Ohogua community in Ovia North East local government area of Edo state are seriously distressed by hunger and funds to cater for them.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic which affected businesses and economies of several developed nations including Nigeria has drastically reduced the number of benefactors to the complex which cater for the displaced who are mostly victims of the deadly Boko Haram activities in the Northeast part of the country.

Director of the IDPs and Senior Pastor of the International Christian Center, Pastor Folunsho Solomon who disclosed the plight of the inmates explained that the center is faced with shortage of food and fund needed to boost the welfare of the inmates.

He pointed out that the complex has come under excruciating pains, threat of hunger and paucity of funds since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Imasuagbon said he was moved to visit and celebrate with children and other inmates of the IDP camp because of his realisation that they have to be catered and nurtured to become great men and women as leaders of tomorrow.

According to him, when children are well catered for, educated and provided with good healthcare and medicine, good food and other necessities they will become responsible members of the society, they become governors, presidents and leaders.

The PDP chieftain also appealed to the state governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki and other well meaning citizens of the state and the nation at large to come to the help of the inmates and management of the camp as they constitute great gift and potentials to the country.

Meanwhile, Pastor Folunsho observed that there was an urgent need for all patriotic Nigerians and other stakeholders to come to the assistance of the inmates in order to boost their education and improve their wellbeing.

He said about 54 of the inmates are currently pursuing their various degrees in the nation’s universities while half of the population of inmates of the camp are in secondary and primary schools in the state and across the country.

He thanked Kenneth Imasuagbon for his philanthropic gestures and pleased for more help from good spirited individuals, organizations and government towards the general wellbeing of the IDPs.