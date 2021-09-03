Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has commended the author of the book ‘Muhammad A Mercy To All Creations’ for his foresight in coming up with the book that draws the attention of the reader to Prophet Muhammad SAW.

The governor stated this through his deputy, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, at the official presentation and launching of the book written by Sayuti Ibrahim Halilu.

The deputy governor represented the governor at the launching that took place at Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Hall Minna.

Abubakar Bello said that uniqueness, patience and tolerance are virtues reflected by the book and therefore called on Muslims to imbibe such virtues.

He said a good muslim should be tolerant with all human beings, irrespective of ethnic or religious inclinations as enjoined by Islam.

He then urged youths to take advantage of the contents of the book to promote peace and harmony in the state and the country at large.