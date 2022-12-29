The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has announced that the winners of the 2022/2023 season will smile to the bank with a jumbo prize of N100 million.

The winning prize for the previous season was N50m which the winners Rivers United are yet to receive the money five months after the league season ended. However, that is set to increase to N100m, IMC chairman Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye announced yesterday at the draw for the 2022/2023 abridge league.

He also declared that each of the 20 clubs that will participate in the 2022/2023 NPFL season will receive a grant of N10m respectively.

“We are increasing the prize for the league N100m, that is 100 per cent increment because the prize for last season’s winner Rivers United was N50 million, which they are yet to pay till now. We don’t want to promise what we cannot do, the winner of the 2022/2023 season will get N100 million as a cash prize,” Elegbeleye declared.

The former lawmaker revealed that his committee has secured a sponsor to foot the indemnities of match officials for the next three years, with the payments to be done directly from the company to the appointed match officials.

“We are committed to eradicating the malaise of indebtedness to match officials, which compromises them and lowers their morale to do the right thing. The referees are being owed their indemnities for three years, amounting to over N500m. But we are not going to own any match officials as the payments of their indemnities will be done directly from a company to their accounts.”

Speaking at the draw ceremony, president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who was represented by the director of communication, Ademola Olajiri, commended the IMC for its efforts to reposition Nigeria’s domestic top flight League.

“Let me state clearly that the NFF is satisfied with the efforts of the IMC headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye to rebrand and reposition the NPFL since its inauguration. “The commitment to engineer changes that will deliver a vibrant Nigeria League and a viable football economy in the country remains as firm as ever.

The NFF will continue to provide the necessary support to the IMC to fulfill its terms of reference in flying colours,” Gusau said.

At the colourful draw ceremony held at Sandralia Hotel, the 20 NPFL teams were calibrated into two different groups for the purpose of the abridged League season, already approved by the NFF, with last seasons runners-up Plateau United, Remo Stars, Kwara United, Akwa United, Enyimba, Nassarawa United, Shooting Stars, Bendel Insurance, Gombe United and El Kanemi Warriors grouped in group A.

Champions Rivers United are in group B alongside Rangers, Lobi Stars, Wikki Tourist, Sunshine Stars, Dakkada FC, Niger Tornadoes, Abia Warriors and new boys Bayelsa United and Doma United FC.The league is expected to kick-off on January 8, 2023 and run till May 2023 with the Champions Rivers United open their title defence at home on Matchday1 against lobi Stars, while former champions Akwa United and Bendel Insurance will lock horns in the star match of Day1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

MATCHDAY 1 (A)

Nasarawa United Vs Enyimba FC

Akwa United Vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau United Vs Shooting Stars

Kwara United Vs Gombe United

Remo Stars Vs El-Kanemi Warriors

MATCHDAY 1 (B)

Bayelsa United Vs Dakkada FC

Wikki Tourists Vs Niger Tornadoes

Doma United Vs Sunshine Stars

Rivers United Vs Lobi Stars

Rangers Int’l Vs Abia Warriors