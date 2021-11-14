Nigerian number one, Joseph Imeh and Edward Marylove has emerged champions in the men’s and women’s singles of the 3rd edition of VEMP National Open Tennis Championship.

At the blockbuster finals decided at the National Tennis Centre, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, saw Imeh outclassed Adehi Oche in two straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in the Men’s singles final.

Imeh received N500,000 while Oche 250,000 as runner-up.

In the women’s event Edward Marylove overpowered Aitegbusi Aanu 6-2, 6-2 earlier in the women’s singles final.

Edwards won a prize money of N500,000 the first prize money while Aiyegbusi received N250,000 as runner-up.

Both Imeh and Marylove who were Dala Hard Court champions in Kano has now won two national championships in less than three weeks

The duo of Joseph Imeh and Bikom Albert edged Mohammed Musa and Sylvanulls Ajang 6-2, 7-5 (3) to emerged champions of the men’s doubles events.

Edward Marylove and Aitegbusi Aanu were crowned champions in the women’s doubles event after they outlasted the pair of Omotayo Blessing and Aderemi Omolade 6-7 (5) 6-1, 10(5) in grand style.

In the wheelchair event, Alex Adewale dispatched Wasiu Yusuf 6-4, 6-2 in the men’s game as Kafaya Omisore see off Shodende Foluke 6-1, 6-2 in the women’s final played at the tennis court, National Stadium in Lagos on Friday.