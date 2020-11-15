By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Joseph Imeh defeated Nonso Madueke 6-3, 3-1 retired to be crowned champion of the 2020 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship in the Men’s Singles for the first time.

Imeh who was last year’s semi-finalist and tournament seed numbers 2 started the game in a high note before Nonso quit the game due to injury at the Tennis Court, National Stadium, in Abuja, yesterday.

Defending champion Oyinlomo Barakat Quadry beat Marylove Edwards in two straight set 6-0, 6-0 to retain the women’s singles title in grand style.

In the doubles event, the duo of Abdulmumin Babalola and Lawal Shehu were to good for Joseph Imeh and Albert Bikom as they retired.

The combined effort of Oyinlomo Quadre and Serena Teluwo overpowered Omolayo Bamidele and Jesutoyosi Adeusi 6-2, 6-4 in the women’s doubles final.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles Wheelchair final Alex Adewale beat Wasiu Yusuf 6-1, 6-2 to win the CBN Tennis Open for the eight consecutive year, as Chituru Nwaozuzu defeated Kafayat Omisore 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 to lift the

Women’s Singles title for the first time.