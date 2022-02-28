The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take decisive steps against banks that are often undercapitalised as part of measures to ensure financial stability in the country.

Although CBN has consistently assured of the stability of the banking industry, analysts said, with the implementation of the Basel III which kicked off late last year, some banks in the country will be looking towards raising additional capital so as not to fall short of standard.

While noting that the Nigerian banking sector has remained resilient, enabled by ample pre-crisis capital buffers and prudent credit policies, the IMF in its Article IV said: “regulatory forbearance deployed during the pandemic to help cushion the impact on commercial banks can lead to a build-up of risks.”

The Basel III which kicked off on November 1, 2021 is the second phase of agreements reached by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in response to the Global Financial Crisis of 2007 – 2009 and it comes increased minimum requirements for capital adequacy, liquidity, and risk coverage.

Under the Basel II regulatory framework, Nigerian banks were required to maintain minimum total capital equal to 10 for banks with national licence and 15 per cent for banks with international licence, of total risk-weighted assets.

While this has been retained under the Basel III framework, the definition of total capital has changed.

ital was defined as the sum of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital, the new definition splits Tier 1 capital into Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) and Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital with required minimum ratios for each class of Tier 1 capital, making the regulations under the new framework more stringent.

According to analysts at Meristem Research, “while most banks in the country are above the regulatory line under the new framework, some banks are still on the line while a few are below the regulatory line.”

Noting that a few banks have since last year raised funds to support their capital base, the analysts said: “our estimates show that the majority of our coverage banks are in relatively good standing per capital requirements.

“However, FBN Holdings, Union Bank and Wema Bank are borderline compliant in terms of regulatory capital (CAR and CET1) ratios and thus need to shore up capital. Unity Bank is currently at a negative equity position and requires substantial capital injection to meet up with the regulatory requirements.”

The IMF in its Article IV on Nigeria, recommended that “timely action against the chronically undercapitalized banks and introduction of additional macroprudential instruments to better manage systemic and cyclical risks” to safeguard the financial stability of the country.

Noting that pre-existing buffers, banks’ conservative lending policies, CBN’s credit intervention programs and regulatory forbearance have helped keep the system stable in the post pandemic era, the IMF said it is time the measures are ended. “In light of the ongoing recovery, the planned expiration of the time-bound pandemic-related support measures in end-February 2022 is appropriate.

Meanwhile, it said, there is a need for improved validation of transactions reported by banks, measurement of transactions outside the banking system, appropriate treatment of transactions of enterprises in free trade zones (using a residency criterion) and improved coverage of estimates of the external assets and liabilities of the banking sector.