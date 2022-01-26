Following the decision of the federal government to reverse its stance on fuel subsidy removal, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has maintained that Nigeria needs to remove subsidies and focus funds used for subsidies to mitigate evolving health concerns as well as social development.

Speaking at the media briefing on the January World Economic Outlook (WEO) of the IMF yesterday, division chief, Research Department IMF , Mr. Malhar Nabar, stressed the need to scale back on subsidies to allow for more fiscal space to spend on real social needs.

Responding to Nigeria’s decision on fuel subsidies, he said: “in terms of the subsidies, we have for long not just for Nigeria, but for many low-income countries that have these programme of subsidy schemes in place and we have called for scaling back of poorly targeted subsidies to create fiscal space that can then be repurposed for meeting vital health and social spending needs and that is the statute and that recommendation applies in the case of Nigeria.

The Fund had left its 2022 growth projections unchanged at 2.7 per cent but raised Nigeria’s 2023 growth projection from 2.6 per cent to 2.7 per cent which represents 0.1 percentage points above the 2.6 percent projected by the Fund October last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have an unchanged growth projection for Nigeria for 2022 and this reflects offsetting effects that we had a slightly stronger outcome in the second half of last year, especially in the non-oil sector and this this momentum is expected to continue into 2022. But now with the external headwinds with the impacts of Omicron, we do expect some drag going forward which will counterbalance a strong momentum going into this year,” Nabar stated.

He further noted that Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is low which if properly harnessed would Nigeria on a path to sustainable recovery.

“In terms of the debt situation. among low-income countries, Nigeria actually has a in terms of its public debt to GDP ratio, it’s actually relatively on the low side compared to other low-income countries. So, going forward, that is certainly providing a little bit more space to provide the needed support for combating the health emergency and also putting Nigeria on the path to a sustainable recovery,” he pointed out.

The IMF, in the WEO report, downgraded its GDP growth forecast for Sub Saharan Africa to 3.7 per cent and 4.0 per cent for 2022 and 2023 respectively. This represents 0.1 percentage points lower than the 3.6 per cent and 3.9 per cent forecast made in its October 2021 WEO report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the IMF reduced its forecast for global economic growth to 4.4 per cent in 2023, representing 0.5 percentage points lower than the 4.9 per cent projected in the October World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Also, first deputy managing director, IMF, Gita Gopinath added: “ as the monetary policy stance tightens more broadly this year, economies will need to adapt to a global environment of higher interest rates. Emerging market and developing economies with large foreign currency borrowing and external financing needs should prepare for possible turbulence in financial markets by extending debt maturities as feasible and containing currency mismatches. Exchange rate flexibility can help with needed macroeconomic adjustment. In some cases, foreign exchange intervention and temporary capital flow management measures may be needed to provide monetary policy with the space to focus on domestic conditions.”