The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Nigeria’s capital spending would improve this year even though financing the country’s deficit will remain a challenge with a debt-servicing burden.

This is even as the Nigerian equities market ended the first month of the year 2021 on a strong positive note with investors’ investment going up by N1.130 trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMF, in its January 2021 Fiscal Monitor released recently, projected overall fiscal balance of 5.9 and 4.7 for the year 2020 and 2021 respectively.

This is an improvement compared to 0.8 and 0.2 it had projected in its October 2020 report.

Having classified Nigeria as a low income developing country, the IMF said capital spending in 2021 is expected to recover partially in most countries such as Guinea, Haiti, Malawi, Nigeria and Tajikistan after the temporary cuts in 2020.

The average overall fiscal balance is estimated to be lower in 2020 by 1.7 percentage points of GDP, while the average public debt increased by 5.2 percentage points to 48.5 percent of GDP at end-2020.

The report said, “Even after accounting for higher external grants and exceptional emergency and concessional financing in many countries including from the IMF, average revenues fell sharply. Expenditures continued to rise in real terms, notably in health spending, and social assistance to vulnerable households.

“Many governments reprioritised spending, for example, by cutting capital expenditures. In 2021, the average fiscal deficit is projected to decline to five percent of GDP from 5.7 per cent in 2020. As economies recover, revenue collection is projected to improve, whereas pandemic-related spending is projected to decline.

“Average debt levels are projected to peak in 2021, with debt service relative to tax revenues exceeding 20 percent in Ghana, Kenya, Myanmar, Nigeria, and Zambia and an upward debt trajectory in some, especially oil-exporting countries, such as Nigeria.”

The January 2021 Fiscal Monitor also states that actions were taken to provide grants, concessional loans and debt relief to address a steep rise in public debt of low-income developing countries in 2020, including the 38 countries out of 70 assessed to be ‘at high risk’ of or in debt distress, according to the IMF–World Bank Debt Sustainability Assessments.

Stock Market Investors Gain N1.13trn In 1 Month

Meanwhile, coming from a yearly gain of 50.03 per cent in 2020, the Nigerian equities market ended the first month of the year 2021 on a strong positive note as investors’ investment went up by N1.130 trillion.

Reviewing stock market activities in January, the basic indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), All-Share Index gained 5.32 per cent to close on January 29, 2021 at 42,412.66 basis points, from 40,270.72 points at which it opened for the year.

Market capitalisation for the period rose by N1.130 trillion to close at N22.187 trillion as at January 29, 2021 from N21.057 trillion.

All the sectorial performances were positive, just as the NSE’s Insurance index recorded the highest rise during the month, gaining 29.77 per cent.

The NSE Oil and Gas index followed with a monthly gain of 12.43 per cent, while NSE Banking index rose by 7.89 per cent in the month of January.

Others are NSE Pension, Consumer Goods, NSE 30, Premium Board, Lotus II and Industrial Goods indices recorded a monthly gain of 7.49 per cent, 7.04 per cent, 4.93 per cent, 4.12 per cent, 3.55 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively.

The best performing stocks for the month under review were predominantly low and medium caps across the consumer goods, insurance, agribusiness and oil marketing sectors, led by Champion Breweries, which gained 261.63 per cent.

It was followed by Livestock Feeds’ 85.61 per cent and the 73.08 per cent gain notch by Linkage Assurance.

Mutual Benefits Assurance climbed 59.26 per cent up on positive sentiment for sector recapitalisation moves; just as NCR chalked 59.18 per cent, among others.

During the month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the end of the 277th edition of their meeting, being the first for the year, unanimously voted to retain the MPR and other key parameters at their current rates; held Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, maintained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +100/-700bps, retained Cash Reserves Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent and retained liquidity ratio at 30.0 per cent.

Capital market analysts stated that January was another great month as the Nigerian stock market started the year 2021 on a bullish note, extending the sharp market recovery and bull ascendance, driven by positive sentiment, inflow of funds from the fixed income market, oscillating oil price, corporate earnings expectations and other factors that had supported the equity market in 2020.

Speaking on market performance for January, head of research, PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited, Moses Ojo, said the low yield environment in the money market instrument drove equities market performance in January, stressing that the trend might not continue towards the end of first quarter.

According to him, the low yield environment impacted on the equities market in January.

The low yield that was introduced by CBN since 2019 is still impacting on the equities market.

The managing director/CEO of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Garba Kurfi, also said as long as low yield in the money market persists, there would be continuous liquidity in the capital market.

APT Securities and Funds expected the equities market to have a gradual rise in prices over the course of the year, saying, “The outstanding performance recorded by the market in the previous year would not likely repeat itself.

“However, with the market already up 5.32 per cent at the end of the first trading month of the year, we expect the market to end the year on a positive note despite the rising insecurity and the second wave of the pandemic. Hence, we would continue to advise investors to take position in fundamentally sound stocks with good growth prospects,” it added.

Chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion, said the equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in January, the first month of the year, ended on a positive note.

According to him, the positive responses to some of the results released and expectation of companies’ performance have pushed many equities to new 52-week highs, confirming the high liquidity and confidence in the market.

On market outlook, Omordion said, “Volatility is expected to continue in the new month, even as the outlook remains mixed due to likely price corrections, or pullbacks for a few days due to profit taking and portfolio reshuffling ahead of year-end and 2021 corporate actions.

“The anticipated correction in the new month will strengthen recovery. Despite the rising inflation, insecurity and the second wave of coronavirus, as this wave will further boost the healthcare sector due to government and CBN commitment to enhance public health.”

He added that the current breakouts of resistance levels offer traders opportunities to position for the short term, while investors should target fundamentally sound, and dividend-paying stocks for possible dividend income and capital growth.